Photo of the day: China's first civilian astronaut ready for take off

By Forbes India
Published: May 31, 2023 03:42:21 PM IST
Updated: May 31, 2023 03:49:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: China's first civilian astronaut ready for take offChina's first civilian astronaut Gui Haichao (left) along with fellow astronauts Zhu Yangzhu and Jing Haipeng from China's Manned Space Agency wave to wellwishers at a pre-launch departure ceremony of Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on May 30, 2023, in Jiuquan, China. The three astronaut crew will be carried to China's new orbiting Tiangong Space Station and replace a similar crew that has been there for the last six months.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

