Photo of the day: China's first civilian astronaut ready for take off

China's first civilian astronaut Gui Haichao (left) along with fellow astronauts Zhu Yangzhu and Jing Haipeng from China's Manned Space Agency wave to wellwishers at a pre-launch departure ceremony of Shenzhou-16 spacecraft on May 30, 2023, in Jiuquan, China. The three astronaut crew will be carried to China's new orbiting Tiangong Space Station and replace a similar crew that has been there for the last six months.

Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.