Photo of the day: Dare to breathe

Joggers at India Gate on a smog-engulfed morning on November 1, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The toxic air quality in Delhi plunged into the 'severe' category on Tuesday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 424, caused by pollutants from local sources and farm fires in neighbouring states, as per data released by Centre's air-quality monitoring body SAFAR.

Image: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images





