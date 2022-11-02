Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Photo of the day: Dare to breathe

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 2, 2022 12:35:00 PM IST
Updated: Nov 2, 2022 03:32:56 PM IST

Photo of the day: Dare to breatheJoggers at India Gate on a smog-engulfed morning on November 1, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The toxic air quality in Delhi plunged into the 'severe' category on Tuesday as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 424, caused by pollutants from local sources and farm fires in neighbouring states, as per data released by Centre's air-quality monitoring body SAFAR.
Image: Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

