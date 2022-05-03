Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Devotees offer special morning prayers at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at a school ground in Chennai on May 3, 2022. Ensuring that enough food is prepared for the family members, the women in Muslim households even send extra food out to mosques in the neighbourhood.