Photo of the day: Eid al-Fitr 2022

By Forbes India
Published: May 3, 2022 04:55:46 PM IST

Devotees offer special morning prayers at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at a school ground in Chennai on May 3, 2022. Ensuring that enough food is prepared for the family members, the women in Muslim households even send extra food out to mosques in the neighbourhood.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP

