Photo of the day: Extinction Rebellion continues with 'The Big One'

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 24, 2023 12:31:36 PM IST
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 12:35:29 PM IST

Photo of the day: Extinction Rebellion continues with 'The Big One'Extinction Rebellion protesters wave flags as London Marathon runners pass through Parliament Square on April 23, 2023, in London, England. XR and like-minded groups are inviting members of the public to the Unite to Survive event at 'The Big One'. This is a four-day action running from the 21st to the 24th of April where people will gather throughout Westminster and at the Houses of Parliament hoping to put pressure on politicians to act on climate change.
Image: Nicola Tree/Getty Images

