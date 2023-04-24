A look at the World's billionaires: The planet now has 2,640 billionaires





Falling stocks, wounded unicorns and rising interest rates translated into a tough year for the world’s wealthiest. Globally, we counted 2,640 ten-figure fortunes, down from 2,668 last year. Altogether, the planet’s billionaires are now worth $12.2 trillion, down from $12.7 trillion in March 2022.





Top 10 Richest People In The World

Rank

Name

Country

Net Worth ($)

1

Bernard Arnault & family

France

$211 B

2

Elon Musk

United States

$180 B

3

Jeff Bezos

United States

$114 B

4

Larry Ellison

United States

$107 B

5

Warren Buffett

United States

$106 B

6

Bill Gates

United States

$104 B

7

Michael Bloomberg United States

$94.5 B

8

Carlos Slim Helu & family

Mexico

$93 B

9

Mukesh Ambani

India

$83.4 B

10

Steve Ballmer

United States

$80.7 B

(This story appears in the 05 May, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Last year’s No 1, Elon Musk, suffered a largely self-inflicted wound when he bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal last October, a misadventure compounded by plummeting shares in Tesla. Musk is worth some $180 billion today, down from $219 billion last year. His fall makes way for a new richest person in the world: Luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault of France, worth $211 billion.There are 150 newcomers to this year’s ranking, including fashion designer Tom Ford and golf great Tiger Woods. Women are still dramatically underrepresented, at just 13 percent of the list, up from 12 percent a year ago. The US once again has more billionaires than any other country, with 736, followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macau) with 562. To calculate net worths, we used stock prices and exchange rates from March 10, 2023.