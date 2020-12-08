  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Farmer trucks seen as protest intensifies

Published: Dec 8, 2020 12:12:07 PM IST
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 02:56:58 PM IST

photooftheday_rtx8eo2p_bgA man walks inside a truck terminal during a nationwide strike to protest against newly passed farm bills in Mumbai, India, December 8, 2020. 

Photo by Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

