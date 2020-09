Congress party workers protest against the Hathras gang-rape case, at Vijay Chowk near Parliament House, on September 29, 2020 in New Delhi, India. The Opposition party's attack on the Centre and the UP government came after a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi Tuesday morning, days after she was allegedly raped by four men.





Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images