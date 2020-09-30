Why downloading CRED this IPL season will make your life more rewarding

The only app that rewards you for timely credit card payment, "CRED
" has been partnering with sought after consumer brands to celebrate and reward credit worthy individuals. With admission being based on one’s credit score, a critical part of their mission is to encourage financial literacy which would lead to cultivation of better spending and payment habits. Educating people about the importance of being financially responsible is big on the agenda and CRED believes in rewarding those who take their finances seriously. In this manner, it succeeds in giving members access to a good life in the form of unique rewards and experiences that are hard to come by elsewhere. These rewards cater to the lifestyle needs of the millennial today- from travel to entertainment, from home decor to fine dining, CRED has you covered for all things good.
As the official partner of the latest season of IPL, CRED continues to focus on the goal of educating audiences on managing their finances, especially credit, better. All this alongside ensuring that the cricket watching experience becomes more rewarding for members. Apart from existing products and rewards, CRED has come up with additional exciting benefits that are bound to generate buzz within the CRED community this season. These unique products and experiences that are available to the members would be showcased to create awareness about a platform that helps people utilize credit cards better.
In a bid to encourage responsible financial behavior, CRED members who pay their bills during CRED Power Play can win assured cashback on their transaction. What’s more is that one member stands to win 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment. This lucky person will also be part of a special video mention during the live broadcast of the match.
Continuing the excitement on the app, a raffle would be hosted on the app where the winner will get to be on television during a live IPL match, showing their support and excitement for their favorite team. These winning experiences add to the excitement of the match viewing experience giving members more reason to celebrate.
With so much happening on the app, there is something entertaining in store for the wider audience as well. CRED’s latest campaign, ‘CRED- Not Everyone Gets It’ has been gaining traction on social media since its recent launch. The three part ad series features an array of celebrities entertaining the audiences in a memorable manner. Bollywood’s leading actor, Anil Kapoor spearheaded this unique series of ad films in his 90’s style that is etched in our collective memories, followed by Madhuri Dixit showcasing her unmatched dancing skills that we can never get enough of. The third ad film featured legendary musician and singer Bappi Lahiri concluding CRED’s message of bill payments in his unforgettable manner. These ads convey the ease of managing credit card payments alongside getting rewarded for simply doing so, in a comedic and entertaining manner.
It does not stop here. When it comes to the larger community and impact on the society, CRED has enabled members to donate to timely causes through CRED Missions on the app. This time, members of CRED will get an opportunity to support talented young children who lack the access to resources to hone their sporting acumen. CRED is collaborating with Sports Coaching Foundation (via GiveIndia) that partners with 300 government schools across the country to train children in multiple sports including cricket so as to identify and enable talent. Through this mission, CRED aims to sponsor about 2 lac cricket lessons for over 5000 students from different states in the country. With this, members could be playing a role in shaping India’s next cricket legend by giving access to those from less fortunate backgrounds.
With a clear goal to accomplish, CRED is on a growth path to educate the country on an important subject that is crucial and yet not sufficiently spoken about. Streamlining finances and managing credit in a responsible manner are not only required to upgrade one’s lifestyle but are also important tools needed to stick to one’s life plan. What’s better than getting rewarded for paying your bills on time!
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.