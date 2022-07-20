Photo of the day: Heatwave hurts

Rail passengers await announcements at Euston train station in central London, on July 19, 2022, as services were cancelled due to a trackside fire on a day that the country experienced an extreme heat wave. After the UK's warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory.

Image: Niklas Halle'n / AFP





