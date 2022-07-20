Photo of the day: Heatwave hurts

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jul 20, 2022 02:00:57 PM IST
Updated: Jul 20, 2022 02:18:59 PM IST

Photo of the day: Heatwave hurtsRail passengers await announcements at Euston train station in central London, on July 19, 2022, as services were cancelled due to a trackside fire on a day that the country experienced an extreme heat wave. After the UK's warmest night on record, the Met Office said 40.2C had been provisionally recorded by lunchtime at Heathrow Airport, in west London, taking the country into uncharted territory.
Image: Niklas Halle'n / AFP

