Coub's 105 micro-video fans jumping into crypto

This platform claims to have introduced extremely brief videos before TikTok even appeared, and it is currently undergoing a Web3 makeover

The idea behind Coub, which debuted in the spring of 2012, is straightforward: Each video on the site can be up to 10 seconds long and loops along with a full-length audio track or song to create original audio-visual mashups. The "coubs" are the clips. After commemorating its 10th anniversary, the social network is now entering the Web3 space with a new business strategy.

Coub intends to concentrate on "watch-to-earn" as part of the shift, opening up new possibilities for creators and watchers, complete with an integrated non-fungible token (NFT) market.

Why now?

According to Coub, their video creation method is a "creative and effective multimedia format," cramming as much information and substance as possible into a meagre 10-second window.

Since April 2022, a new team has been responsible for leading the company's development. Coub.com has been entirely redesigned from a conventional streaming service to a cutting-edge Web3 app and is already in active beta testing after months of meticulous investigation and analysis of the various blockchain solutions.

The infrastructure of Coub is presently being examined by one of the top blockchain security audit companies in the market, and the platform claims it will be prepared to manage the influx of users racing to sign up and participate in the newest watch-to-earn frenzy.

How is it supposed to function?

All Coub users will automatically participate in "watch-to-earn," earning rewards for their regular, everyday platform activities, including views, likes, feedback, and reposts. Additionally, the "coub" importers will likely receive payment for all of these exchanges with their content. And in an intriguing turn, prospective buyers will be able to examine a tokenized film's popularity and viral potential using open, transparent analytics on Coub.com, making it possible to predict how they will perform.

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash