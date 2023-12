A Kashmiri artisan hand crafts a papier-mache Christmas gift item at his workshop in Srinagar, Kashmir, on December 16, 2023. These Christmas gift items made of papier-mache are being sent to local markets and also exported to the US, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, and many other parts of the world ahead of Christmas celebrations. Image: Faisal Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images