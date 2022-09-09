Photo of the day: Indian diamond

India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates his victory in the men's javelin final at the Diamond League athletics meet at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on September 8, 2022. The 24-year-old Olympic gold winner created history by winning this prestigious competition, a diamond trophy, $30,000 prize money, and a wild card entry for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Image: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP





