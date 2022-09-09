India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Indian diamond

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 9, 2022 12:53:40 PM IST
Updated: Sep 9, 2022 01:07:11 PM IST

Photo of the day: Indian diamondIndia's Neeraj Chopra celebrates his victory in the men's javelin final at the Diamond League athletics meet at Stadion Letzigrund stadium in Zurich on September 8, 2022. The 24-year-old Olympic gold winner created history by winning this prestigious competition, a diamond trophy, $30,000 prize money, and a wild card entry for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Image: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

