Photo of the day: Irreplaceable loss

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 23, 2022 02:39:41 PM IST
Updated: Sep 23, 2022 02:47:18 PM IST

Photo of the day: Irreplaceable lossTasmania state wildlife services personnel check the carcasses of pilot whales, numbering nearly 200, after they were found beached the previous day on Macquarie Heads on the west coast of Tasmania, on September 23, 2022. Almost 200 whales have perished at an exposed, surf-swept beach on the rugged west coast of Tasmania, where Australian rescuers were only able to save a few dozen survivors on September 22.
Image: Glenn Nicholls / AFP

