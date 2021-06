An aerial view of the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover with the sky above overcast with thick clouds on June 4, 2021, in Mumbai, India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the southwest monsoon winds have hit the coast of Kerala, two days behind schedule. According to the IMD, the monsoon will set over Mumbai and adjoining areas between June 10 and June 11.

Image: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images