  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the day: Open for business

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 6, 2021 12:54:30 PM IST
Updated: Jun 6, 2021 12:58:40 PM IST

Kanta Prasad, 80, opens for business and is seen at his food stall Baba Ka Dhaba, in Malviya Nagar, on June 5, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the lockdown, imposed since April 19 to curb the spread of Covid-19, will continue in the national capital but with some relaxations. Kejriwal said local markets can open on an odd and even basis from 10am to 8pm. Malls can also resume their business but will be required to follow the same guidelines. Standalone shops can be open on all days.

Image: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: It's time for rains
Special briefing: IBM's Heike Riel and Gargi Dasgupta demystify the potential and promise of quantum computing