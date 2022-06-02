Photo of the day: Johnny Depp wins

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 2, 2022 11:42:14 AM IST
Updated: Jun 2, 2022 12:35:46 PM IST

Photo of the day: Johnny Depp winsBen Chew and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, speak to reporters outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on June 01, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. A US jury found Wednesday that US actress Amber Heard had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and awarded him $15 million in damages.
Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

