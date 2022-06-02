Photo of the day: Johnny Depp wins

Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, attorneys for US actor Johnny Depp, speak to reporters outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse on June 01, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. A US jury found Wednesday that US actress Amber Heard had made defamatory claims of abuse against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and awarded him $15 million in damages.

Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.