Virat Kohli of India and Jos Buttler of England during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final match between India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. Virat Kohli scored first half-century of the match.

Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images



