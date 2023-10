Virat Kohli and KL Rahul of India interact during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match between India and Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 08, 2023, in Chennai, India. India won the match by 6 wickets after Kohli and Rahul built the innings with their 85 and 97 runs contribution, respectively.

Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images