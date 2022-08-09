India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2022 by Forbes India-INCA
Photo of the day: Like a fine wine

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 9, 2022 02:27:29 PM IST
Updated: Aug 9, 2022 02:34:21 PM IST

Photo of the day: Like a fine wineIndia's Sharath Kamal Achanta in action during the men's singles table tennis final match against England's Liam Pitchford at the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, Britain. August 8, 2022. 40-year-old Sharath capped his best ever CWG show by winning the singles gold, in addition to gold in the men's team and mixed team events. He has a total of 13 medals from 5 CWG appearances.
Image: Hannah Mckay / Reuters

