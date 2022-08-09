Photo of the day: Like a fine wine

India's Sharath Kamal Achanta in action during the men's singles table tennis final match against England's Liam Pitchford at the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, Britain. August 8, 2022. 40-year-old Sharath capped his best ever CWG show by winning the singles gold, in addition to gold in the men's team and mixed team events. He has a total of 13 medals from 5 CWG appearances.

Image: Hannah Mckay / Reuters





