Tibetan Buddhist monks perform the traditional Cham dance during a cultural ceremony prior to Losar celebrations at the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery on February 08, 2024, in Bylakuppe, in the southern state of Karnataka, India. The Tibetan New Year, Losar, is celebrated in several South Asian countries, including Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and India, and takes different forms depending on the region where it is observed. This year, Losar falls on February 10th.

Image: Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images