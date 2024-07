French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) poses with Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez during his first appearance as a Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on July 16, 2024, after signing his new five-season contract. Still celebrating Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, Real Madrid fans have even more to cheer as French superstar Kylian Mbappe is officially presented to a packed-out Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Image: Oscar Del Pozo / AFP