Photo of the day: New beginnings

A 6.5-metre bronze cast of Ashok Stambh, India's national emblem, weighing 9500 kg is unveiled on the roof of the new Parliament building on July 11, 2022, in New Delhi, India. Built by Tata Projects, the new Parliament building will most likely be completed by October-November 2022, to hold the winter session this year, to coincide with the 75th year of India’s independence.

Image: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images









