Photo of the day: Not a gentleman's game anymore?

Lucknow Super Giants' team mentor Gautam Gambhir (C) shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (L) and Glenn Maxwell (R) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 1, 2023. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined on May 2, 2023, for the second time in this IPL season after a post-match altercation with former national teammate Gautam Gambhir. Both were docked their entire match fee, the Indian Premier League said, while Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his for breaching the league's code of conduct.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP