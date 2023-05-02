Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Photo of the day: Not a gentleman's game anymore?

Photo of the day: Not a gentleman's game anymore?

By Forbes India
Published: May 2, 2023 03:29:50 PM IST
Updated: May 2, 2023 03:35:04 PM IST

Photo of the day: Not a gentleman's game anymore?Lucknow Super Giants' team mentor Gautam Gambhir (C) shakes hands with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli (L) and Glenn Maxwell (R) at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 1, 2023. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was fined on May 2, 2023, for the second time in this IPL season after a post-match altercation with former national teammate Gautam Gambhir. Both were docked their entire match fee, the Indian Premier League said, while Naveen-ul-Haq was fined 50 percent of his for breaching the league's code of conduct.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP

