A woman crosses a Border Security Force (BSF) checkpoint at the Attari-Wagah border crossing on the India-Pakistan border, near Amritsar, India, April 25, 2025. India has announced the closure of the Attari border for all movement as part of heightened security measures against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attacks. The closure will affect cross-border trade worth Rs 3,800 crore between India and Pakistan.

Image: Pawan Kumar / Reuters