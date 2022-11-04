Photo of the Day: Practice goes on

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Forbes India
Published: Nov 4, 2022 12:59:37 PM IST
Updated: Nov 4, 2022 01:03:18 PM IST

Photo of the Day: Practice goes onAthletes train at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on a smoggy morning on November 3, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The thick toxic smog blanketed the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium even as the athletes went about their training there. Some jogged and some sprinted on the track as the air quality dipped to severe levels in the national capital on Thursday (AQI of 449 at JLN stadium). Many stopped after a brief run while some were seen coughing.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images


