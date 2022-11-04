Photo of the Day: Practice goes on

Athletes train at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on a smoggy morning on November 3, 2022, in New Delhi, India. The thick toxic smog blanketed the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium even as the athletes went about their training there. Some jogged and some sprinted on the track as the air quality dipped to severe levels in the national capital on Thursday (AQI of 449 at JLN stadium). Many stopped after a brief run while some were seen coughing.



Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.