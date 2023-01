The Border Security Force (BSF) camel contingent march during India's 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2023. 12 women hailing from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, from BSF's 'Mahila Prahari' squad, were chosen for the parade.

Image: Money Sharma / AFP



