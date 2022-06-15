Photo of the day: Ready to set sail

Fishermen prepare to set sail at the end of the two-month seasonal fishing ban at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on June 14, 2022. The WTO proposal to limit subsidies to fishermen of poor and developing nations was strongly objected to by Indian authorities. Nearly nine million fishing families in India depend on Government subsidies.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP





