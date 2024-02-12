Photo of the day: Ruling the highs

The BigRock Motorsports team dominates the track, showcasing exceptional skill and determination as they rule the second leg of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) in Ahmedabad, India, on February 11, 2024. The second race of Season One, taking place in Ahmedabad, is showcasing an impressive lineup of international champions and up-and-coming Indian stars in four categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely competitive 85cc junior class.

Image: Saurabh Sirohiya/NurPhoto via Getty Images