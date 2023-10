An LGBTQ activist uses a phone at the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi on October 17, 2023. India's top court declined an appeal to legalise same-sex marriages in a blow to LGBTQ+ rights in the world's most populous country. The court ruled it did not have the power to legalise same-sex marriages and said any reform to that effect would have to come from the parliament.

Image: Sajjad Hussain / AFP