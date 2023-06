India's dynamic badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Shetty of India made history by defeating second seeded Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 21-17, 21-18 to claim the Indonesia Open 2023, India's first ever BWF Super 1000 World Tour title on June 18, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Image: Shi Tang/Getty Images





