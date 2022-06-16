Photo of the day: Show of support

Irpin, Ukraine: (L to R) Oleksiy Chernyshov, Ukrainian President Zelensky's special envoy for an EU accession perspective, walks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, past destroyed buildings in Irpin, Greater Kiev. Scholz, Macron and Draghi arrived in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Thursday morning. They will speak with Zelensky about further support for the country under attack from Russia.

Image: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images

