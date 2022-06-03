Photo of the day: Sweet ride

A man rides his bicycle as he participates in a bicycle rally to observe the World Bicycle Day in Kolkata, India on June 3, 2022. World Bicycle Day was first marked on June 3, 2018, when the United Nations first adopted a resolution during the 72nd Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in April. World Bicycle Day becomes all the more significant with the growing concerns around the lack of physical activities among people and its health hazards. A cycle is a clean, affordable, and environment-friendly mode of transportation and promoting its use contributes to the conservation of nature and achieving cleaner air and environment.

Image: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images







