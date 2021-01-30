  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Testing 101

Published: Jan 30, 2021 08:50:09 AM IST
Updated: Jan 29, 2021 08:09:00 PM IST

boris johnson_bgBoris Johnson tries his hand at one of the tests with Kerri Symington, quality control technician as he visits the French biotechnology laboratory Valneva in Livingston where they will be producing a Covid 19 vaccine on a large scale on January 28, 2021 in Livingston, Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson visits frontline keyworkers stating that there are great benefits of co-operating across the whole of the UK to beat the coronavirus pandemic. Opinion polls in Scotland show rising support for independence ahead of May's Holyrood elections. 

Image: Wattie Cheung-WPA Pool/ Getty Images

