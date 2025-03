A whirling dervish stands in front of Turkish anti-riot police officers during a rally in support of Istanbul's arrested mayor in Istanbul Municipality on March 23, 2025. Istanbul's newly deposed mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was taken to a jail on the western outskirts of the megacity city on March 23, 2025, afternoon, the main CHP opposition party said.

Image: Kemal Aslan/ AFP