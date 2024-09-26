Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Photo of the day: Voters turn out for second phase of J&K assembly elections

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 26, 2024 02:47:08 PM IST
Updated: Sep 26, 2024 02:52:44 PM IST

Kashmiri women wait in a queue before casting their votes during the second phase of voting in the assembly elections on 25 September 2024 in Srinagar. Polling began yesterday in 26 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir for the second phase of assembly elections, under heavy security. Over 2.5 million voters are set to decide the fate of 239 candidates from six districts. Diplomats from 16 countries, including the US and Singapore, are observing the process. Despite security concerns, voter turnout has been strong. The third phase is scheduled for October 1, with results expected on October 8.
Image: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

