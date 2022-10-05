Photo of the day: Well of death

Stunt riders perform a daring show, biking on a vertical, makeshift wooden racetrack known as the 'Well of Death' at a carnival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on October 04, 2022. The 'Well of Death', a popular draw for families at carnivals during holidays this festival season, attracting large numbers of people who buy tickets to watch them.

Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images





