  4. Photo of the day: Well of death

Photo of the day: Well of death

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 5, 2022 01:20:40 PM IST
Updated: Oct 5, 2022 01:27:57 PM IST

Photo of the day: Well of deathStunt riders perform a daring show, biking on a vertical, makeshift wooden racetrack known as the 'Well of Death' at a carnival in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India on October 04, 2022. The 'Well of Death', a popular draw for families at carnivals during holidays this festival season, attracting large numbers of people who buy tickets to watch them.
Image: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

