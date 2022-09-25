Photo Of The Day: Winners keepers

Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami (centre) holds a flag during a lap of honour after India won the final One Day International against England, sweeping the 3 match series, at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 24, 2022 in London, England. Picking up a wicket with the 10,001st ball of her career, 39 year old Goswami signed off her glorious career as cricket's highest wicket taker.



Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images



