India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Wooing the voters

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 23, 2022 01:53:28 PM IST
Updated: Aug 23, 2022 02:01:41 PM IST

Photo of the day: Wooing the votersLeader of Britain's Conservative party and Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak arrives to address a campaign hustings event by Conservative Friends of India at the Dhamecha Lohana centre in South Harrow, London on August 22, 2022. Sunak said he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India.
Image: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

