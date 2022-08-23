Photo of the day: Wooing the voters

Leader of Britain's Conservative party and Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak arrives to address a campaign hustings event by Conservative Friends of India at the Dhamecha Lohana centre in South Harrow, London on August 22, 2022. Sunak said he wants to change the UK-India relationship to make it a more two-way exchange that opens up easy access to UK students and companies in India.

Image: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters



