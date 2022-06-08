Photo of the day: World Oceans Day 2022

  1. Home
By Forbes India
Published: Jun 8, 2022 04:31:45 PM IST
Updated: Jun 8, 2022 05:30:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: World Oceans Day 2022Local residents dive to plant corals and repair the damage at Nusa Penida Island in Bali, Indonesia on World Oceans Day, June 8, 2022. These residents are a part of Indo Coralliance—a marine conservation initiative under the Indo Ocean Project—who educate locals on coral reefs and help create jobs in one of the world's key coral triangle tourism areas hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image : Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


