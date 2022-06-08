Photo of the day: World Oceans Day 2022

Local residents dive to plant corals and repair the damage at Nusa Penida Island in Bali, Indonesia on World Oceans Day, June 8, 2022. These residents are a part of Indo Coralliance—a marine conservation initiative under the Indo Ocean Project—who educate locals on coral reefs and help create jobs in one of the world's key coral triangle tourism areas hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image : Anton Raharjo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images







