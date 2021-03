Platypus Keeper, Rob Dockerill, holds Annie the platypus during a press call at Taronga Zoo on March 03, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Conservation Society Australia has joined with NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean to announce a strategic plan on UN World Wildlife Day underpinned by a pledge to save the iconic platypus from extinction. Taronga scientists warn platypus could be extinct in the next 50 years.

Image: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images