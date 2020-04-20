BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away at 46

Rudratej Singh had joined the group in August 2019, after a stint at Royal Enfield.

It’s been a rather difficult month for BMW India. On April 20, Rudratej Singh, the president and CEO of BMW Group India passed away reportedly due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was 46. The automaker announced his death in a statement, adding: "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being." Singh had joined BMW Group in April 2019 after spending more than four years with Royal Enfield, where he was president of the motorcycle business. During that period, Royal Enfield had cemented its position as one of India’s biggest motorcycle makers and had even thumped past Harley Davidson in motorcycle sales. Before joining Royal Enfield, Singh, a graduate of IMT Ghaziabad, was based in Singapore with Unilever as the vice president - South Asia for HPC and food marketing operations.“His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in the navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment,” BMW said in the statement. “His demise comes at a crucial junction when BMW Group India was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India.” Just a few weeks ago, on April 7, BMW also lost Mihir Dayal, the head of sales at BMW India to cancer. At that time, Singh had tweeted: “Rest in peace my friend - we play our pending round of golf now on the other side.” BMW sold 2,365 units of the luxury brand during the January-March quarter in addition to 117 units of MINI.