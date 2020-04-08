How Covid-19 is changing the way we work: Forbes India's latest issue is free online!

In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, Forbes India
pieced together stories that reflect the probable long-term impact of Covid-19 on the way we work, and the way we live. Here are some of the highlights from the latest issue, which is currently digital
and free to download.
Remote Control
As India Inc is forced to experiment with what has been long believed to be the future of work, can working from home become the new normal?
Pandemic Impact
• Survival Mode On
Those who have battled crises in the past reveal their biggest takeaway: Businesses must survive this quarter
to see light at the end of the tunnel
• On Desolation Row
As social isolation triggers depression, anxiety, the pandemic shows that India needs to invest more in mental health care
• Building Breathers
As Covid-19 cases surge, startups and industry heavyweights join hands in their race to make more ventilators
• Classrooms 2.0
As schools scramble to move classes online in the light of the lockdown, remote learning will get a jumpstart
• Doctor On Screen
More Indians are turning to telemedicine services
through the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown
• Bulk Drugs: Pharma’s Pain Point
Low production and poor logistics may affect the industry, while dependence on China for raw material remains
• In Safe Hands?
Hand sanitiser makers have seen demand shoot up. The flip side: Access to raw material and labour
• On The Menu: Lockdown
Covid-19 has spelt disaster for the F&B industry, prompting experts to reconsider high-risk business models
Download your FREE copy of Forbes India here