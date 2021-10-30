Our top reads of the week

Image: Shutterstock



Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.





1) Amazon of Construction?

Aaditya Sharda and Souvik Sengupta of Infra.Market presented a T20-style direct pitch to Accel Partners after running their bootstrapped business for four years. Now they are running the B2B online infra procurement platform with the same unpretentious swag. It is an audacious bid to disrupt the fossilised real estate and constructions industry. Will their aggressive gambit pay off? Here are some insights. Read More









2) Women against climate change

An important goal of the UN climate summit in Glasgow that starts on October 31 is to curtail deforestation. In India, women have been at the forefront of resisting threats to biodiversity in the name of public transport and other infrastructure projects. Meet the valiant warriors behind the 'Save Aarey' movement in Mumbai, and more. Read More









3) Expanding the IPL-verse

BCCI has snagged upwards of Rs 12,000 crore in franchise fee from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for an Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise, and Sanjiv Goenka-led RPSG group for a Lucknow franchise. The ripple effect of the new additions will be felt on the ecosystem that thrives on the success of the T20 league. Here's how it will create more and bigger opportunities for advertisers. Read More







Discover

Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of the homegrown beer brand, always has to find new ways to raise awareness about his brews as India has severe restrictions on advertising alcoholic beverages. Bira 91's competitors have relied on surrogate advertising. But you won't see the brand promoting music CDs, mineral water, club soda and so on. How did Bira 91 stand out? Let's take a look.COP26 or Conference of Parties, a major global event in the climate calendar, is set to open in just a few days. But if you’ve just started watching the climate change space—here’s a ready reckoner for you on when these conferences started, the progress they have made in terms of environmental policies, and more. As Glasgow gets ready to host world leaders from October 31 to November 12, here's the lowdown.The last 18 months have been a test of resilience for individuals and organisations. Our work culture has changed more in the past 1.5 years than it has in the last decade. We have unlocked the most difficult stages of team building in the virtual world and found innovative ways to work seamlessly from home. Now, as things return to a new normal and hybrid work routines emerge, here are a few lessons we can take from the work from the home episode of our lives to the office.How multinational firms should be taxed and how can governments prevent them from shifting income to low-tax countries known as tax havens is an ongoing international debate. Mention of subsidiaries and tax havens always pop up whenever the next financial scandal is uncovered. Data suggests that public scrutiny may influence whether firms disclose offshore subsidiaries. Does this mean bad publicity might finally have an impact on giants?