Rewind 2021 – Best Covers
On the first day of the brand new year, we take a look back to bring you our best covers, stories, podcasts, and more. The Forbes India team has also put together the music, podcasts, and more, they enjoyed the most. The music and pods aren’t necessarily released or produced in 2021, but it’s what kept us entertained and engaged in another work from home year. We wish you a very happy new year, dear readers. Enjoy reading, listening, and watching our favourites. Starting with the covers, here’s a look at our best covers, put together by the design head Kapil Kashyap and head of desk Kunal Purandare.
Our 10 most loved stories
This is the set of stories that got the most love this year. And it has some gems—including a feature on postal workers and delivery professionals who made sure we got our parcels and food and other items ordered online during a tough year. It was part of our special issue in January 2021, which recognised the unsung heroes of Covid-19, including women self-help groups, municipal workers, doctors, teachers, and more.
Our most loved podcasts
2021 was a big year for podcasts for Forbes India. We extended our audio play to include three new podcasts, one weekly (Startup Fridays) and two daily (Daily Tech Conversation and Tech Briefing). These are some of the most heard pods, with a brief explanation of what you can expect from the podcasters. Going ahead, expect to see a lot more action in podcasts from Forbes India.