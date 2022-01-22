  1. Home
Our top reads of the week

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 22, 2022 08:02:53 AM IST
Updated: Jan 22, 2022 09:45:24 AM IST

Image: Shutterstock

Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.

1) Growth revival
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures that come with untold risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like central banks worldwide, made this leap of faith as it scrambled to respond to the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic by reducing interest rates and injecting excess liquidity to cushion the economy from acute disruptions. Two years into the pandemic, the economy is still grappling with multiple challenges and repo rates are at an all-time low. Here's what experts have to say about high inflation and the investment logjam. For more
2) Global buzz
Starting in 2018, ecommerce aggregator Thrasio quickly made its unique business model a success. Three years later, the US-based startup has acquired more than 200 brands. Its operations have spread across the UK, Germany, China, and Japan. The company is valued at over $5 billion and is now ready to take advantage of the ecommerce boom in India and the Indian startup ecosystem. But Nitin Agarwal of GlobalBees has a different plan. Get into the details with this buzzy story. For more

3) Is a quickie worth it?
Kabeer Biswas' Dunzo made quick deliveries possible. Quick commerce is now the flavour of the season with Zomato's BlinkIt launch, and Reliance Retail pumping in money in the latest funding round for Dunzo. Despite the trend he started, of going hyperlocal and making fast deliveries, the Dunzo CEO is not in the mood to bow down to the pressure. "We are not in the 10-minute space," affirms Biswas. In this 'quick' interview, the co-founder of Dunzo talks about the future of quick commerce and the need to charge a delivery fee. For more

Discover


1) Ready for another budget day?
Before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the annual union budget, here's a handy guide to the challenges in front of the economy, opportunities for growth, and the ground reality in the face of rising omicron cases. For more
2) Magic of ownership
Rural development plays a crucial role in India's progress. While governments, non-profits, are lending a helping hand where resources fall short, Swades Foundation's Zarina Screwvala has found that most villages do better if they are given the ownership of their efforts. Empowered and self-sufficient community members take forward the wellbeing and development of their villages and inspire others to follow, she writes here. For more



3) Tech conversation with Manas Fuloria
Manas Fuloria, CEO (custodian of entrepreneurship in the organisation) of Nagarro, an Indian heritage software services company listed in Germany, talks about the 13,000 strong product engineering firm's future and his own entrepreneurial journey—from apparel to education to software. For more

4) Momentum
Introducing Forbes India Momentum: A suave, sleek, and sensational new show about all things premium luxury cars. The first episode, featuring the dashing Mercedes-AMG A35, premiers this Saturday (Jan 22), at 12 pm. Here's a glimpse of what awaits you. Don't forget to tune in on forbesindia.com.

