Image: Shutterstock



Every week, catch up on the best long form stories from Forbes India. Often peppered with our binge-worthy podcasts, videos or infographics too.



1) Growth revival

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures that come with untold risks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like central banks worldwide, made this leap of faith as it scrambled to respond to the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic by reducing interest rates and injecting excess liquidity to cushion the economy from acute disruptions. Two years into the pandemic, the economy is still grappling with multiple challenges and repo rates are at an all-time low. Here's what experts have to say about high inflation and the investment logjam. For more



2) Global buzz

Starting in 2018, ecommerce aggregator Thrasio quickly made its unique business model a success. Three years later, the US-based startup has acquired more than 200 brands. Its operations have spread across the UK, Germany, China, and Japan. The company is valued at over $5 billion and is now ready to take advantage of the ecommerce boom in India and the Indian startup ecosystem. But Nitin Agarwal of GlobalBees has a different plan. Get into the details with this buzzy story. For more



3) Is a quickie worth it?

Kabeer Biswas' Dunzo made quick deliveries possible. Quick commerce is now the flavour of the season with Zomato's BlinkIt launch, and Reliance Retail pumping in money in the latest funding round for Dunzo. Despite the trend he started, of going hyperlocal and making fast deliveries, the Dunzo CEO is not in the mood to bow down to the pressure. "We are not in the 10-minute space," affirms Biswas. In this 'quick' interview, the co-founder of Dunzo talks about the future of quick commerce and the need to charge a delivery fee. For more





Discover



Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.