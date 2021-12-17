T

he Good Glamm Group, a beauty and personal care unicorn with an estimated $1.2 billion valuation, Friday announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as the CEO to head the brands business. She brings with her nearly two decades of FMCG and beauty experience, and in her last role, she was the chief marketing officer (CMO) for Reckitt’s hygiene portfolio across South Asia.

