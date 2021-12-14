You never make a rational decision when you start. You have to take it to the level of irrationality: Virendra Gupta, founder, VerSe Innovation

Virendra Gupta apparently didn’t make a rational move in 2007. After all, engineers take into account critical data, and then decide. But Gupta was wired differently. He chose to ignore the statistics. In 2007, at age 36, he had a decade of experience in telecom companies—BPL Mobile, OnMobile, Bharti Cellular and Trilogy—and he suddenly found himself possessed with a compulsive idea of bridging the digital divide in Bharat (Tier III and beyond). “I was at a point where I couldn’t do anything else,” recalls Gupta, now 50. “I was not enjoying the corporate life.”



Though Gupta shunned the corporate world after a decade, he was getting into a life where there was no element of predictability in money, success and stability; the odds were heavily stacked against the man in his mid-30s who was pitting himself against the much younger ones in their 20s; people kept on throwing statistics at him. He was continuously told that 99 out of 100 startups fail.





