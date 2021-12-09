I am not euphoric when great things happen. Nor am I depressed when bad things hit us. This is what age does: Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO, Gupshup

Image: Robert Houser



Beerud Sheth had all the reasons to succeed from Day 1. That is what a bright 28-year-old thought when he dumped his lucrative Wall Street jobs—stints at Citibank and Merrill Lynch for four years—to start Elance in 1998. The IIT-Bombay grad, who went on to complete his master’s from MIT, was building an online marketplace for freelancers. All that mattered to him was intellectual stimulation, which, unfortunately, was largely missing in his previous jobs. “It was a lot of buy low and sell high,” he recalls, alluding to the nature of his profession. Though there was big money to be made, Sheth was not lured by the dollars. “Money alone never pushed me,” he says.





