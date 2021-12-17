The handmade production of Christmas tree decorations from blown glass beads earned a place on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage last year.

Image: Michal Cizek / AFP



Sparkling with colourful glitter, the small glassware shop in the Czech mountains lights up a grim, foggy day, as Christmas shoppers stream in to the constant chime of the doorbell.



They come to buy blown-glass beaded decorations including stars, angels, snowmen, Santa Clauses or cribs made by a small company in Ponikla, a village in the northern Czech Republic.





