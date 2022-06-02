Can quick commerce startups ride out the downturn?





In its earnings call last week, Zomato said, in not so many words, that it would scale back its instant delivery aspirations. Just a year ago, quick commerce, which aims to put groceries on people’s doorsteps in less than 20 minutes, was one of the hottest areas of VC (venture capital) investment. It attracted $12-13 billion in funding, globally, in just one year.



In India, Zepto, a year-old-startup founded by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts, raised a total of $360 million (roughly Rs2,754 crore), catapulting its valuation to $900 million in record time. Dunzo Daily, another quick commerce player, received a $200 million (Rs1,488 crore) investment from Reliance Retail in return for a 25.8 percent stake in January. Around the same time, Swiggy, the food delivery behemoth, also raised $700 million (Rs5,225 crore) in fresh funding led by US-based investment firm Invesco to bolster Instamart, its instant grocery delivery service.





So what has changed?

Check out our anniversary discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : ANN2022P for print and ANN2022D for digital. Click here for details.